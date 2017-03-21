Baltimore County officials notified calls were intercepted during 2013-14 wiretap

Numerous Baltimore County government officials received notices from federal prosecutors this month saying their communications had been intercepted as part of a wiretap investigation in 2013 and 2014.

Members of the County Council and County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's administration are among those who received the notices, which were dated March 8.

Some county officials called the FBI after getting the letter, said Don Mohler, Kamenetz's chief of staff.

"They were told ... their numbers were intercepted as part of the investigation into someone else," said Mohler, who received one of the notices.

Three of County Council's seven members also said they received the letter.

Marcia Murphy, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Maryland, said under federal law, the government must notify anyone whose communications were intercepted — including those who were not targets of an investigation but who spoke with a target whose phone was wiretapped. She declined to comment on the letters.

FBI Baltimore spokesman Dave Fitz said the wiretaps were part of an ongoing investigation. He said he could not comment on the scope of the investigation or how many people received the notices.

A copy of the March 8 notice obtained by The Baltimore Sun states that the wiretaps took place from Oct. 16, 2013, to March 8, 2014, and again between March 11, 2014, and March 25, 2014.

The "target telephone" number in the notice is redacted.

The notice was sent from the office of U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein and signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen O. Gavin, who oversees the office's fraud and public corruption section. It tells those notified to direct any inquiries to FBI Special Agent Steven Quisenberry.

Caption Catonsville vs. Perry Hall girls basketball Highlights of Catonsville girls basketball win over Perry Hall. (Craig Clary/BSMG) Highlights of Catonsville girls basketball win over Perry Hall. (Craig Clary/BSMG) Caption Catonsville girls win state championship Catonsville girls basketball team are Class 4A state champs (Craig Clary/BSMG) Catonsville girls basketball team are Class 4A state champs (Craig Clary/BSMG)

Mohler said those who received the letter include County Administrative Officer Fred Homan, Deputy Administrative Officer Donna Morrison and Arnold Jablon, who heads the Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections.

He said Kamenetz did not receive one.

"Members of the county executive's staff have been assured that they are not in any way subject to an investigation," Mohler said.

County officials don't know what or who was being investigated as part of the wiretap, he said.

County Council Chairman Tom Quirk, a Catonsville Democrat, Councilwoman Vicki Almond, a Reisterstown Democrat, and Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, all said they received the letter and called the FBI.

They all said they were told that they were not part of the investigation.

Two other council members, Cathy Bevins and Julian Jones, said they had not received a notice. Council members Todd Crandell and Wade Kach could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez