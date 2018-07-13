Baltimore County police searching for sedan in fatal hit-and-run

Baltimore County police are looking for a dark sedan that they said fled the scene after striking a woman in Windsor Mill who later died.

Police said the car was heading west on Security Boulevard around 10 p.m. Wednesday when it struck 24-year-old Mariam Idowu Adeleke of Lochearn at the intersection of Lord Baltimore Drive as she was trying to cross the road.

Adeleke was thrown toward a 2005 Acura MDX, which was traveling in the same direction as the first car and also hit the woman, police said. Adeleke was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Acura remained on the scene, but the driver of the first vehicle drove away, police said. Authorities are only describing the vehicle that fled as a dark-colored sedan and said anyone with information about the collision to call 911.

