What they're saying about Verletta White not being approved as Baltimore County schools superintendent

Maryland State School superintendent Karen Salmon has declined to approve Verletta White to be the next permanent Baltimore County schools chief, citing the ethics review panel’s findings on White as a cause for “concern.”

Baltimore County Executive and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Kevin Kamenetz:

“Larry Hogan has a troubling pattern of playing politics at the expense of children's education. He's created turmoil over the school calendar and the school construction process. Now he directs his schools chief to take the unprecedented step to overturn the judgment of the local school board who knows Superintendent White best. He's shameless!”

Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones, a Woodstock Democrat:

“The citizens of Baltimore County and their representatives made a decision. For the state to impose their will above the will of the people of Baltimore County is absolutely, positively shameful.”

Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, a Dundalk Republican:

“I think the wise thing that should have been done — and was not done — was to go out to the field to get some resumes. … Since that did not happen, I think that’s why it is what it is right now.”

County executive candidate Del. Pat McDonough, a Middle River Republican:

“There should have been an extensive search to find the appropriate person and there should have never been a decision made by a lame duck school board, particularly the same school board that gave us Dallas Dance. This is a school board that is the gang that can’t shoot straight. They gave us Dallas Dance and Verletta White.”

