Baltimore County council members urge MTA to reduce bus service to White Marsh Mall area following fight

Two Baltimore County Council members on Wednesday urged the Maryland Transit Administration to stop bus service in the White Marsh Mall area after 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The request from Cathy Bevins and David Marks comes following a fight at the White Marsh Mall on Saturday night that led to the arrest of seven juveniles and two 19-year-olds, one of whom is accused of swinging at a security guard. Bevins and Marks met with police and mall officials on Monday and called on the mall to institute a parental supervision policy on weekend evenings similar to one instituted by the Towson Town Center.

In a letter to MTA Administrator Kevin B. Quinn Jr., the council members write that “large crowds of youth in the evening on weekends” have “become a safety concern.”

“The youth have been disruptive, hard to control and they pose a safety risk to themselves crossing the road,” Bevins and Marks write.

The council members ask that more buses pick people up in the mall circle and behind The Avenue in the evening on Fridays and Saturdays, but that service no longer continue until 1:30 a.m. at a stop near The Avenue.

Officer Jennifer Peach, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore County Police Department, said the problem stems from young people leaving White Marsh Mall at 9, when it closes, then crossing Honeygo Boulevard to hang out around The Avenue at White Marsh into the early morning.

Bus service from White Marsh Mall ends around 9:30 p.m., Peach said, but service from the stop near The Avenue runs until 1:30 a.m.

The Avenue requires people under 17 to have a parent or guardian who is at least 21 with them after 9 p.m., and often urges young White Marsh Mall patrons to leave its premises after that hour.

Peach said the department supports the council members’ request that “kids know they need to leave” the area shortly after the mall closes.

The council members wrote that “police have been in the difficult circumstance of having to manage large groups of youth that need to leave the area, but cannot, due to a lack of buses.”

Marks said in an interview that the goal of the request is to make sure employees can still get to the mall, “but make sure that anyone who’s patronizing the mall is out of there at a reasonable time.”

“We think this is a good compromise,” said Marks, a former chief of staff at the Department of Transportation.

Bevins’ district includes the mall itself and Marks’ district includes much of the surrounding area.

The letter follows similar concerns over the Baltimore Light Rail in Anne Arundel County. Despite data showing only a handful of arrests, the county executive and both candidates for the District 32 state senate seat have warned of light rail crime ans said they want less service in the county.

Federal Realty, which owns the The Avenue, and GGP, which owns the White Marsh Mall, did not immediately return emails seeking comment. An MTA spokesman did not have an immediate comment on the letter.

