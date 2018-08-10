Baltimore County executive opposes reducing bus service to White Marsh: 'It is 2018. Not 1950.'

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler said Friday that a proposal from two county legislators to end bus service to the White Marsh Mall earlier on weekend nights is “outrageous.”

Mohler said in a statement that he would urge the Maryland Transit Administration to deny a request from Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat, and David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, that service to the area end at 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays instead of 1:30 a.m.

Mohler said he understood the “frustration” caused by a fight Saturday at the mall, which led to the arrests of two adults and seven juveniles, but he said “stigmatizing and creating hardship for City residents is not an acceptable response.”

“It is 2018. Not 1950,” he said. “We are neighbors with Baltimore City and stand with them. We cannot and should not put a moat around our City partners.”

Mohler’s fiery statement comes a day after two Baltimore City Council members harshly criticized the proposal.

City Council President Bernard C. "Jack" Young said reducing the hours that buses serve the area is “like racism.”

“What about the county kids who come down to Fells Point and the Inner Harbor and wreak havoc?” Young said Thursday. “If it was county kids fighting, I doubt they would have made any remarks.”

City Councilman Brandon Scott, who represents a Northeast district close to the mall, said the proposed change is “an extreme overreaction to an incident.”

“People have to get over this belief that there’s these big bad kids from the city that are causing these problems,” Scott said Thursday.

Bevins and Marks did not have an immediate response to Mohler’s statement on Friday.

The MTA is reviewing the legislators’ request to increase bus service in the evening hours in an attempt to get young people to leave the mall area and then end service altogether at 11 p.m.

The mall’s owner, GGP, formerly known as General Growth Properties, supports the proposed busing change. Federal Realty, which owns The Avenue at White Marsh, which sits just across Honeygo Boulevard from the mall, said it is reviewing the proposal and conferring with businesses to see how it would affect them.

Bevins and Marks have also asked GGP to institute a parental supervision policy similar to the one at Towson Town Center, which is also owned by GGP.

At Towson Town Center, people under 18 must have a parent or a supervising adult who is at least 21 with them after 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Avenue requires patrons under 17 to have a parent or guardian who is at least 21 with them after 9 p.m.

GGP said Thursday that instituting a supervision policy “remains an option.”

