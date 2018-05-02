State superintendent declines to approve Verletta White as Baltimore County schools chief

The Maryland State School superintendent has declined to approve Verletta White to be the next permanent Baltimore County school superintendent.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, White said that superintendent Karen Salmon had told her the ethics review panel’s findings are cause for “concern.”

The county school board voted last month in a split vote to approve White as superintendent. However, some members expressed concern that she had failed to disclose that she had done part-time work and been paid by a company whose clients did business with the school system.

White pledged in the statement to release the full ethics panel findings, which the school system has declined to do after a request from The Sun.

She said in her statement that she remained committed to the work and continued to want to be the permanent superintendent.

