Man struck, killed by Amtrak train in Rosedale

A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while trespassing on the tracks in Rosedale Tuesday morning, officials said.

The man's name was not released, and the incident in under investigation. Northeast Regional Train 183 was carrying 243 passengers when the man was struck on the tracks about 9:30 a.m., Amtrak spokeswoman Chelsea Kopta said. Baltimore County police were dispatched to the tracks, near Philadelphia and Patapsco avenues, about 15 minutes later, spokeswoman Louise Feher said.

Authorities halted the train during the investigation, and two tracks in the area were temporarily closed, Kopta said. Amtrak transferred the passengers onto another train to continue to their final destination, she said.

Passengers should expect residual delays Tuesday. No further information was available.

