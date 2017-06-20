Glen Arm Road at Harford Road to remain closed to for three months

The State Highway Administration will close access to Glen Arm Road at Harford Road in Baltimore County for three months while crews install a roundabout.

The final phase of the $3.7 million roundabout installation on Harford Road will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, SHA officials said. Crews will reopen access to Mt. Vista Road at Harford Road, which had been closed since last summer as part of the roundabout installation.

Glen Arm Road at Harford Road is expected to reopen in early fall, depending on weather. North and southbound Harford Road will remain open to traffic.

Signs will be posted for the detour route, which will be to Long Green Pike to Glen Arm Road.

