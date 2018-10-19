Tradepoint Atlantic to scale back request for government financing for Baltimore County site

Executives with Tradepoint Atlantic say they plan to pare down their request for millions of dollars in government-assisted financing.

Aaron Tomarchio, a senior vice president at Tradepoint Atlantic, said the financing request submitted to Baltimore County — initially estimated to be up to $150 million — could end up being revised to less than $100 million.

“Conversations have been going on with the county, narrowing down specific infrastructure requirements,” Tomarchio told a crowd of more than 100 people at an open house in Sparrows Point on Thursday night.

Tradepoint Atlantic bought the former Sparrows Point steel mill in 2014 and has been working to redevelop the site into an industrial and logistics campus. Tenants so far include warehouses for FedEx, Amazon and Under Armour, as well as an auto-importing operation run by Pasha Automotive and other businesses.

But company officials say they need help in building roads, water lines and sewer pipes to and on its 5-square-mile property. Without the help in paying for that infrastructure, company officials say it will be more difficult to lure manufacturing companies with higher-paying jobs.

(Jerry Jackson, Amy Davis, Denise Sanders)

Eric Gilbert, Tradepoint’s chief development officer, said the site has a prime location and vast possibilities. But the question, he said, is “how do we build this public infrastructure to optimize what we have?”

Fronda Cohen, a spokeswoman for Baltimore County, confirmed that the county is working with Tradepoint Atlantic on their plans. She would not discuss any targeted cost of the infrastructure financing.

“There are ongoing conversations with Tradepoint Atlantic,” she said. “They are continuing and active.”

The plan proposed by Tradepoint Atlantic is called tax-increment financing, commonly known as a “TIF.”

Tradepoint Atlantic is running out of time to get a deal approved under the administration of County Executive Don Mohler, who has been supportive of the deal in concept. Mohler ordered a consultant to review the deal to see if it makes financial sense for the county government and taxpayers.

Following the November election, a new county executive and County Council members will be sworn into office.

Cohen said Mohler “is hopeful that this is something we can work through with the council, with community input, during this administration.”

County Council members will be required to approve multiple pieces of legislation to move the financing deal forward. The council has two more meetings scheduled this term, and no legislation has been introduced.

If approved, the Maryland Economic Development Corp. would issue bonds to pay for the infrastructure. The proceeds from the bond sale would pay for the infrastructure work.

The bonds would be paid back using a portion of the property taxes that Tradepoint Atlantic will pay in the future. The value of the property, and therefore the amount of property taxes paid, is expected to increase as the site is developed.

Such arrangements are often controversial because they dedicate a portion of the taxes to the bond payments instead of to general government services such as schools, public safety or public works.

Tradepoint Atlantic has launched a campaign called “Revitalize Sparrows Point” to promote the need for the financing deal. Former Baltimore County Executive Ted Venetoulis has been selected as the volunteer chairman of that effort, which has drawn the support of dozens of local businesses and community organizations.

