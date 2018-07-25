Tradepoint Atlantic to seek at least $100 million in public financing

The company redeveloping the former Sparrows Point steel mill is planning to ask Baltimore County government for at least $100 million in public financing to help pay for roads and water and sewer lines.

Tradepoint Atlantic, the company that bought the mill property in 2014, on Wednesday launched an online campaign, dubbed “Revitalize Sparrows Point,” to drum up public support for the financing plan.

“We just want to make the public aware that we are kind of working in this direction,” said Aaron Tomarchio, a vice president for Tradepoint Atlantic.

The company intends to request $100 million to $150 million in tax-increment financing from the county, Tomarchio said.

Often referred to as a TIF, the arrangement involves the county financing up-front costs of infrastructure projects. The money is repaid over time from a portion of the property taxes the county receives, based on a higher property value.

Tradepoint Atlantic has been working on a TIF deal since at least 2016, when the company commissioned an economist’s report that recommended seeking government help in paying for infrastructure at the 3,100-acre site.

This past December, the Baltimore County Council approved a resolution that gave the Tradepoint Atlantic property a specific designation that’s a prerequisite for seeking a TIF.

Tradepoint Atlantic has embarked on a redevelopment of the old steel mill into an industrial campus with port, logistics and light manufacturing uses. The company has leveled most of the old steel mill buildings and equipment and is working to remediate environmental contamination across the property. That effort is expected to cost at least $50 million.

The project has landed some high-profile tenants, including a FedEx distribution center, an Under Armour fulfillment warehouse, an Amazon warehouse and auto importer Pasha Automotive.

The federal government recently awarded a $20 million grant to help pay for upgrades to Tradepoint’s port facilities, and the company is seeking approval to dredge deeper channels leading to the property.

But the company needs more help to complete roads and water and sewer lines necessary to continue redevelopment and attract more tenants. The financing would pay for 4.5 miles of roads, 6.5 miles of sewer line and 8 miles of water line.

Tomarchio said Tradepoint officials have been in discussions with Baltimore County officials about the details of the TIF.

Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat, said in a statement that the county has hired a consultant to review “whether or not a TIF makes sense for the taxpayers of Baltimore County.” The review, being conducted by RKG Associates of Alexandria, Va., should be complete in the fall.

“The redevelopment of Tradepoint Atlantic and its potential for 17,000 jobs is one of the most significant economic development projects in the nation,” Mohler said in the statement, adding that the county “has always been open to exploring a TIF.”

Tax-increment financing deals are often controversial, and are rarely used in Baltimore County.

Most recently, the method was used to pay for a parking garage and other infrastructure at the Owings Mills Metro Centre development. In that case, the county authorized the TIF, but the bonds were issued by the Maryland Economic Development Corp. Metro Center, located next to a Metro Subway station, includes retail shops, apartments, offices and branches of the county library and community college.

In Baltimore City, there was sharp disagreement over whether the city should extend $660 million worth of financing for Sagamore Development’s $5.5 billion Port Covington redevelopment in South Baltimore. That deal was approved in 2016. The Baltimore Sun Media Group has a long-term lease with Sagamore on its printing plant in Port Covington. The building is planned to become the newspaper’s headquarters this year.

In Howard County, there were second thoughts over $90 million of tax-increment financing for development in downtown Columbia in 2017.

Tomarchio said he expects to encounter opposition from people who don’t support tax-increment financing. The company sent an email to local residents and supporters Wednesday asking for support for the TIF request.

“To realize our vision for Sparrows Point in a reasonable time-frame, we need to partner with Baltimore County to build the critical public infrastructure and utilities needed at the site,” the email said.

The email linked to an extensive website that explains why public financing is a good idea.

“We’ve been open and transparent as a company throughout the entire development of the site so far,” Tomarchio said. “This effort is in the same vein. We are coming out early and putting this on the table.”

Tomarchio would not say when he hopes to have a public financing deal finalized. It would need approval from the County Council, which has generally been supportive of Tradepoint’s efforts but faces the possibility of a new makeup after the November general election.