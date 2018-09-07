Tradepoint Atlantic hits a turning point, seeks government financing

As Aaron Tomarchio drives across the site of Tradepoint Atlantic in southeastern Baltimore County, the SUV lurches over what only vaguely resemble roads.

A map of the future industrial campus — distribution warehouses, manufacturing plants, shipping facilities — slides to the floor.

“It’s starting to take shape,” Tomarchio said. “But it’s still very rough.”

The investors and executives of Tradepoint Atlantic are looking for the government’s help in smoothing over the rough edges of the vast property to attract tenants and return jobs to Sparrows Point where tens of thousands of steelworkers once worked for Bethlehem Steel. They’re asking for help in financing up to $150 million worth of water lines, sewer pipes and, yes, new roads.

As soon as next month, the Baltimore County Council will consider a deal that would involve issuing government bonds to pay for the work, with a portion of Tradepoint’s future property tax payments set aside to pay back the debt — a complex and often controversial arrangement known as tax-increment financing.

If Tradepoint Atlantic is going to reach its full potential as an industrial campus replacing a shuttered steel mill, it needs the help, said Tomarchio, Tradepoint’s senior vice president who often serves as its public face.

Without assistance in paying for infrastructure, the remainder of the 5-square-mile site will likely fill up with what Tradepoint already has built: distribution warehouses for big companies with modest-paying jobs and importing cargo that employs few people.

The $150 million would pay for 4.5 miles of roads, 6.5 miles of sewer lines and 8 miles of water lines. Large portions of the property don’t have access to the county’s public water and sewer system.

“If we don’t build the system today, it will eliminate the probability of getting a manufacturer,” said Eric Gilbert, Tradepoint Atlantic’s chief development officer.

The request comes as Tradepoint and its tenants already have received or lined up more than $60 million in grants, tax breaks and other assistance from the county, state and federal governments. Tradepoint also has received flexible zoning requirements, been granted more than two dozen variances from environmental regulations and lobbied successfully for a new public bus route to the site.

County and state economic development officials say that Tradepoint Atlantic is worth the investment because it offers one of the best opportunities for attracting jobs to the state.

“You don’t have a lot of projects that you can look at and say: Can we get billions of dollars of return, year over year, and put tens of thousands of people back to work?” said Will Anderson, Baltimore County’s director of economic development.

“It’s a really hot project,” said Michael Gill, the state’s secretary of commerce. “It’s easy to get excited. It’s got all the pieces for something great.”

Just a few years ago, the Sparrows Point property looked more like an post-industrial wasteland than a prime development opportunity. RG Steel, the mill’s last owner, went bankrupt and shut down in 2012, leaving massive abandoned buildings and furnaces.

The complex was liquidated. Whatever could move was sold and eventually the property was acquired in 2014 by Tradepoint Atlantic, a joint venture of Chicago-based redevelopment and liquidation firm Hilco and locally-based Redwood Capital Investments. Redwood is the private investment firm of billionaire Jim Davis, who co-founded the Allegis Group staffing company with his cousin, Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.

They laid out a new vision for the old mill, turning it into a modern industrial complex that takes advantage of the property’s port facilities along the Patapsco River, access to highways and miles of rail lines that connect to the CSX and Norfolk Southern railways.

In the four years since Tradepoint Atlantic took over, the property has undergone a startling transformation.

Crews leveled most of the old mill buildings, including the dramatic 2015 implosion of the mill’s last blast furnace. Meanwhile, environmental remediation has been ongoing, attempting to clean up the polluted legacy of more than a century of steelmaking.

Tradepoint already has attracted new users, big and small. FedEx, Under Armour and Amazon are occupying large warehouses while Pasha Automotive imports vehicles.

Other tenants include Gotham Greens, which is erecting a greenhouse farm; Harley-Davidson, which is building a rider training center; Perdue Agribusiness, which stores imported grains; and lumber distributor Atlantic Forest Products, which moved its headquarters there.

More than 1,500 employees work at the site today, a number that will grow to 3,500 once Amazon and Under Armour are fully staffed.

Tradepoint also ships commodities through its port, including salt, coal and zinc. And it offers storage and service for railroad cars on its property. The cement company Lafarge was a tenant before Tradepoint took over and continues to operate on the site.

And work continues: Tradepoint built a 1 million-square-foot warehouse next to the FedEx warehouse for which it’s seeking a tenant. Site work is underway for a commercial strip that will include a Royal Farms gas station.

Tradepoint’s Gilbert estimates the site is about 25 percent developed. It’s spent more than $30 million of the $50 million it agreed with regulators it would spend on environmental cleanup.

To get to this point, Tradepoint and its tenants have received help from all levels of government.

Under Armour and Amazon each received more than $19 million in financial assistance from the county and state governments — a mix of tax credits, a sales tax exemption and conditional loans likely to be converted into grants. Gotham Greens received $200,000 in similar conditional loans.

And the federal government is giving Tradepoint a $20 million grant to modernize the port infrastructure.

Tradepoint Atlantic is about to ask for more help, in the form of a financing package to pay for the roads, water lines and sewer pipes needed to build out the rest of the site.

The $150 million of infrastructure would open up the possibility of 7 million square feet of development, said Marc Salotti, Tradepoint’s chief financial officer.

And though Tradepoint’s investors have put $1 billion into the property — and ultimately could invest up to $3 billion — the company argues it needs assistance with that infrastructure.