Tradepoint Atlantic announces marine cargo operator, $30M in infrastructure improvements

Tradepoint Atlantic, the logistics center redeveloping the former Sparrows Point property, announced on Wednesday a 10-year agreement with Host Terminals to oversee marine cargo operations at the Baltimore County site.

The deal includes $30 million in infrastructure investments at the rebranded former Bethlehem Steel site. The 3,100 acre project has secured tenants including FedEx, Harley Davidson and Under Armour

According to a news release, the agreement will enhance Tradepoint's ability to reach its goal of 17,000 permanent jobs in the next decade.

The agreement was signed with a local labor union — the International Union of Operating Engineers' Local 37 — with ties to the site. The outfit will provided union labor for the facility, according to the announcement.

