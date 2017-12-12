Baltimore County officials, residents debate merits of Towson Row deal

For nearly three hours Tuesday, members of the Baltimore County Council heard conflicting opinions on whether to grant millions in financial aid to the developers of the stalled Towson Row mixed-use development.

County residents from Lansdowne to Fort Howard told council members they should not give developers $43 million in assistance, saying such a deal favors business interests over citizens who want money spent on schools and roads.

Representatives of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz and the Towson business community, meanwhile, said a tax incentive package would be a smart investment to get a transformative redevelopment project off the ground.

“I don’t enjoy being here today to ask for this,” said Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons, an Owings Mills-based development company that plans to co-develop the York Road project with Caves Valley Partners.

Gibbons ticked off several of his company’s projects — including Hunt Valley Towne Centre, Foundry Row in Owings Mills and Annapolis Towne Centre — and noted that none required financial help from the government.

But he said in the case of the 1.2-million-square-foot, mixed-use project Towson Row, public investment is needed to secure private investors.

Greenberg Gibbons announced in May it was partnering with Towson-based Caves Valley. Gibbons said his firm will have a 95 percent stake, with Caves Valley retaining five percent ownership and being responsible for building an office tower on the site.

The project will also include a hotel, apartments, student housing, a parking garage and retail shops. Whole Foods was previously announced as the anchor tenant, but Gibbons said Tuesday nothing is finalized.

The Kamenetz administration is proposing a $42.9 million package to jump-start Towson Row. Of that, $26.5 million is tied to two tax credits the developers are eligible for once the project is complete. Instead of taking the credits down the line and paying lower property taxes, the developer will pay the full amount of property taxes. The difference — $26.5 million — will be given to the developers up front. The up-front amount will be balanced out by the increased property tax payments over the next 10 to 12 years, county officials said.

The rest of the up-front money, $16.4 million, is a grant tied to the hotel tax. Once it’s open, the Towson Row hotel is projected to generate $16.4 million in hotel taxes over 20 years, according to the county.

Towson resident Mark Lee said it seems like the county has come up with “magic money” for favored developers. And Heather Patti of White Marsh questioned using taxpayer dollars to help development.

“There are other developers that could bail out Caves Valley,” she said.

Some raised concerns the deal is being rushed through the council during the holidays. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 18.

“You need to table this rush-rush $42 million potential giveaway,” Towson resident Mary Ellen Pease said.

Several people held up signs with the words “developer welfare” — inside a circle with a line striking across.

But Tim Bojanowski, president of the Towson Chamber of Commerce, said Towson Row represents the “greatest opportunity in generations” to create jobs in downtown Towson. He said financial help is warranted because Towson hasn’t overcome hurdles to make its downtown a vibrant destination.

“We are still in an uphill battle,” he said.

Economist Anirban Basu, of the Sage Policy Group, said Baltimore County needs to consider helping developers if it wants to attract jobs to the county. Basu, who was paid $9,600 by the county to conduct an analysis of the Towson Row project, said other counties are providing similar incentive packages. He said the amount of money from taxpayers is not large.

“The ask for public participation is quite small,” said Basu.

Two council members expressed support for the assistance package. Councilman Julian Jones, a Woodstock Democrat, said he trusted analysis from County Administrative Officer Fred Homan that the deal is a good investment. Homan said the money for the agreement would be included in future budgets and would come from a combination of tax revenue and county surplus.

“If he says it’s a good deal, it’s good enough for me,” Jones said.

Council Chairman Tom Quirk, a Catonsville Democrat, said the financial deal represents “a pretty good trade-off” to move Towson Row forward.

