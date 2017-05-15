Greenberg Gibbons joins Caves Valley on Towson Row project

The developer of the stalled Towson Row project is bringing in a partner to help jump start the $350 million development.

Greenberg Gibbons will join Caves Valley Partners on Towson Row, a massive, mixed-use development proposed for the corner of York Road and Towsontown Boulevard in the heart of the Towson's commercial corridor, the companies announced Monday.

The two companies — each a major developer in its own right — will now be "co-developers" for Towson Row.

Greenberg Gibbons, based in Owings Mills, will take the lead on the retail, residential, student housing and hotel parts of the project, while Caves Valley, headquartered in Towson, will focus on the office part of the project, the companies announced.

Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Towson Row was first announced in 2013 as a mixed-use development with apartments, student housing units, a hotel, an office tower and retail shops anchored by a Whole Foods grocery store.

The Towson Row development has been stalled after developers discovered a geological issue – solid rock under the surface — that makes it cost-prohibitive to build an underground parking garage for the $350 million project. (Baltimore Sun video)

Caves Valley tore down buildings on the site in early 2015 and held a "site debut" ceremony that fall, but construction never proceeded.

Caves Valley officials acknowledged late last year they needed to rework designs because of difficulties building an underground parking garage due to geological issues. The garage needed to be moved above ground, affecting the plans for the other components of the project.

"While there are obstacles to overcome and challenges ahead, we are confident that our joint venture has the experience, capital and commitment to move this project forward," Brian Gibbons, chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons, said in a statement.

