Developers of Towson Row announce hotel vendor, construction timeline goals

Developers of Towson Row say they hope to complete the hotel and student housing components of the project by fall 2020.

The new timeline was announced Thursday at a construction kickoff event for the 5-acre site on York Road. Plans for Towson Row stalled after they were first announced in 2013, but county officials and developers say the project is now ready to move forward.

Shamin Hotels will develop two Hilton brand hotels at Towson Row, and Gilbane Development Company will build the student housing. Both the hotels and student housing will also include retail components.

Greenberg Gibbons, an Owings Mills-based developer, is now leading the project in a joint venture with the initial developer, Caves Valley Partners in Towson. They announced Thursday that the historic Towson Armory on Washington Avenue will be part of the development.

Plans for the armory, posted on the Greenberg Gibbons website, call for a restaurant with outdoor seating, offices and a coffee shop.

A statement from the firm said it would share more updates over the coming months, while “making improvements to surrounding roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure.”

In December, a divided County Council approved a controversial $43 million public financing package for the developers, who said they need the aid to move forward with the project.

CAPTION Towson freshman Julie Steinhorn, 18, reacts to possible hate crime against two members of a Jewish fraternity near the campus. (Libby Soloman/Baltimore Sun Media Group video) Towson freshman Julie Steinhorn, 18, reacts to possible hate crime against two members of a Jewish fraternity near the campus. (Libby Soloman/Baltimore Sun Media Group video) CAPTION Towson freshman Julie Steinhorn, 18, reacts to possible hate crime against two members of a Jewish fraternity near the campus. (Libby Soloman/Baltimore Sun Media Group video) Towson freshman Julie Steinhorn, 18, reacts to possible hate crime against two members of a Jewish fraternity near the campus. (Libby Soloman/Baltimore Sun Media Group video) CAPTION Students, teachers, and administrators gathered at Dumbarton Middle School for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of renovations on Wednesday, June 6. Students, teachers, and administrators gathered at Dumbarton Middle School for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the completion of renovations on Wednesday, June 6. CAPTION Heather Pladna, Catonsville resident, describes flooding in her basement from the storms. Heather Pladna, Catonsville resident, describes flooding in her basement from the storms. CAPTION A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Weis Markets’ newest store in Maryland in Baltimore County. A ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate the opening of Weis Markets’ newest store in Maryland in Baltimore County. CAPTION Matt Foster, of Arbutus, talks about how he helped rescue his neighbors from a house fire that killed one person and critically injured another. Matt Foster, of Arbutus, talks about how he helped rescue his neighbors from a house fire that killed one person and critically injured another.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez