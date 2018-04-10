Baltimore County police say IDs confirmed in Towson double homicide; investigation continuing

Baltimore County Police said Tuesday evening they’ve confirmed the identities of two men who were found dead Monday in an apartment on Lambourne Road in Towson, but did not release any additional information about the killings.

Police said the names of the deceased are not being made public until their next of kin have been notified.

A maintenance worker at the 20 Lambourne Apartments called police Monday morning after finding the two men dead in a fifth-floor apartment, according to police. The men suffered “multiple trauma” and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not described what type of trauma the men suffered, and also did not release the ages of the victims.

Police said investigators believe the men were targeted, and that there is not a threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the case may call Baltimore County Police at 410-307-2020.

