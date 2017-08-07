Baltimore County Council to vote on Towson Royal Farms Monday

The Baltimore County Council will hold a key vote on Monday night on plans for a proposed Royal Farms gas station and retail center in Towson.

Developer Caves Valley Partners has a contract to buy a former fire station at the corner of York Road and Bosley Avenue from Baltimore County for $8.3 million. The developer is proposing to build a Royal Farms gas station and retail center that would be called Towson Station on the 5.8-acre property.

The proposal has come under fire for years, as some nearby residents opposed the sale of government land and the Towson Station development proposal.

Caves Valley Partners needed the endorsement of the County Council to participate in the county’s planned-unit development process. The process grants developers zoning flexibility in exchange for community benefits. In the case of Towson Station, Caves Valley Partners sought the planned-unit development designation because a gas station wouldn’t otherwise be allowed on the property under the current zoning.

The County Council voted to allow Caves Valley to enter the planned-unit development process. But Councilman David Marks, who represents Towson and sponsored the initial resolution, is now proposing to change the resolution to ban any gas pumps at the site.

Dozens of people attended a public hearing and work session last week to urge council members to approve Marks’ request to nix the gas pumps.

Representatives from Caves Valley Partners suggested that if the council derails its efforts, it could open the county to “substantial liability."

The County Council usually approves zoning matters on a basis of councilmanic courtesy, deferring to the wishes of the council member who represents the area in question. But it’s unclear if council members will go along with Marks’ request this time, with multiple members saying they are unsure how they will vote.

The County Council meets at 6 p.m. in the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson.

