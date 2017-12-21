Towson doctor charged with sexual assault of patients

A Towson doctor has been charged with second-degree rape and other sex offenses after two patients accused him of assaulting them in his clinic on York Road, police said.

Dr. Alberto R. Yataco, 54, was arrested Thursday by Baltimore County police. In addition to second-degree rape, he faces charges including sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault. He is the owner of Get Well Immediate Care, according to county police. The clinic is located in the 7800 block of York Road.

Yataco, a resident of the Hampton area of Towson, was being held without bond Thursday at the county detention center and did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Two patients, ages 16 and 28, made reports about the doctor to the police, according to a statement of charges filed by police in Towson District Court.

The 16-year-old was a long-term patient of the doctor and saw him for pain management, according to the statement of charges. On several separate occasions, the doctor allegedly touched her inappropriately, including digitally penetrating her and rubbing her breasts, police wrote in the documents.

During the visits, Yataco gave the teenager injections that the girl said made her drowsy, police wrote. After one visit, “he drove her to school despite other patients being in his waiting room,” police wrote.

The 28-year-old woman alleged that Yataco inappropriately touched her genitals when she sought treatment for a stomach virus, according to the statement of charges. She also said he hugged her after the examination.

The clinic’s website states that it offers a variety of urgent-care medical services as well as behavioral health care and cosmetic dermatology. In an interview with the Towson Times in 2015 when it opened, Yataco said the walk-in clinic, located across the street from the Towson University campus, was aimed at the college-student market.

Police asked anyone with information to call the police department at 410-307-2020 or its Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-853-3650.

