Baltimore County introduces bill to repeal stun gun ban

Baltimore County officials have introduced legislation to repeal an existing county ban on stun guns such as Tasers, in response to a federal lawsuit challenging the prohibition.

The bill proposed this week by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz's administration is set to be discussed by the County Council at a March 28 meeting, with a vote scheduled for April 3.

The county banned the devices for personal use in 2009.

In 2016, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling suggested that Second Amendment protections extend to stun guns. A group of Baltimore-area residents filed a federal lawsuit in January challenging bans on the devices in Baltimore City and Howard and Baltimore counties.

Howard County lawmakers lifted their county's ban in February in response to the lawsuit. Baltimore officials are considering similar action.

In a motion filed in U.S. District Court this week, attorneys for Baltimore County asked the court to dismiss the case against the county, citing the legislation to repeal the ban.

"[County Attorney Mike Field] anticipates that the County Council will vote favorably on this Bill at its April 3, 2017 session and that the County Executive will sign it into law on or about April 5, 2017," the motion states.

The county police department stopped enforcing the ban in April 2016 after the Supreme Court ruling, according to court filings.

