Police: Copper wiring stolen from streetlights in Dundalk

Someone has been stealing copper wiring from streetlights in Dundalk, leaving drivers in the dark, Baltimore County police say.

There have been at least five thefts since early April, with the latest incident occurring Tuesday night, police said. The wiring has been taken from streetlights on ramps to and from the Beltway at Eastern Avenue.

Most of the incidents have happened during the early evening, according to police. The wiring is worth thousands of dollars.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of a suspect in the thefts and asked anyone with information to call police at 410-307-2020.

