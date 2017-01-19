Roughly Speaking: What happened to the State Center project?
Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Milford Mill

Kalani Gordon
Kalani Gordon
A teenage boy died Wednesday night after he was stabbed during a fight in Milford Mill, Baltimore County police said.

Moses Ayele Lorenso, 15, was stabbed at least once after a verbal fight that escalated into a physical fight with someone known to him, police said.

Police were initially called to Twin Lakes Court and Church Lane around 7:36 p.m. last night for an unconscious overdose call, where they found Lorenso lying in the street with a stab wound.

He was transported to Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not release any suspect information Thursday.

