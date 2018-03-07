Snow plow crash in Baltimore County sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center after a crash involving a pick-up truck with a plow on the front, on Belair Road in Baltimore County, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 1:44 p.m. Wednesday at Belair Road and Big Gunpowder Falls, Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

Two of the victims had critical injuries, and the third had minor to serious injuries, police said. Officials did not identify the people injured in the crash.

The three vehicles involved in the crash were a sedan, an SUV and the pick-up truck, county police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said. She did not immediately have details on how the crash occurred. The cause is under investigation.

