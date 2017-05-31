Baltimore Co. police identify victim in fatal Windsor Mill shooting

Baltimore County police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting Monday night as a 39-year-old Windsor Mill man.

Police said Wednesday that William Earl Clinton was found in the 2500 block of Hallam Court in the Windsor Mill area. Neighbors heard gunshots about 9:30 p.m., and Clinton was found a short time later.

Clinton was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, where he died, police said. He suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police said no suspect was seen in the area when the shooting happened. They asked anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

