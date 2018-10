A suspect fled after shooting a man Saturday night on Taylor Avenue in Parkville, police said.

Baltimore County police are investigating the shooting at the intersection of Taylor and Beverly avenues, near a Dunkin’ Donuts. The victim’s injuries are life-threatening, police said.

CAPTION Horseshoe Casino Baltimore announced a multi-year marketing deal with the Ravens on Friday that will allow the casino to use team trademarks and logos for onsite promotions. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) Horseshoe Casino Baltimore announced a multi-year marketing deal with the Ravens on Friday that will allow the casino to use team trademarks and logos for onsite promotions. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Mayor Catherine Pugh and Lee Corrigan speak at the Baltimore Running Festival press conference Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) Mayor Catherine Pugh and Lee Corrigan speak at the Baltimore Running Festival press conference Thursday. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video)

ywenger@baltsun.com

twitter.com/yvonnewenger