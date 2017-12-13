Baltimore Co. to require more employee training to prevent sexual harassment

Baltimore County employees will be required to undergo sexual harassment prevention training every three years under a policy change announced Wednesday by County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

Under current policies, county workers undergo an hourlong training session once, when they are newly hired. But Kamenetz cited “the revelations across the nation over the past few months [that] have been very disturbing” in making the change.

He said he has directed the county’s human resources director to put a program in place for the ongoing training by July 1.

