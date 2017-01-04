57,000 gallons of sewage spills in Reistertown

About 57,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Reisterstown Wednesday, according to Baltimore County public works officials.

A 10-inch sewer line in a wooded area near Deacon Brook Circle and Gwynnwest Road broke, causing the spill. Officials said the line broke "because of its proximity to an eroding stream bed."

The sewage spill was discovered Wednesday morning and crews bypassed the break to stop the overflow.

The sewage spill happened near Norris Run, which flows into the Gwynns Falls. Crews put lime on the area where the sewage spilled.

People are advised to stay away from the area, including the water. Health officials will monitor bacteria levels in the water.

