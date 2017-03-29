Sewer line break reported in Rosedale

Sewage spilled into Redhouse Creek in Rosedale on Wednesday after a sewer line break, Baltimore County public works officials said.

Crews have been unable to access the site or estimate the size of the spill, according to the public works department. Workers likely will not be able to make repairs until Thursday

The sewage flowed from a main located south of the Red House Run pumping station, officials said.

The county health department will monitor water quality in the area and post any advisories on the county website.

