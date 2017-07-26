Baltimore County scraps controversial severance policy for top officials

Baltimore County has scrapped a policy that allowed top appointees to receive severance payments on top of their retirement benefits when they left their jobs.

The Executive Benefit Policy allowed appointed officials to get between 80 and 120 days of severance pay, in addition to their earned pension benefits.

The policy has recently come under scrutiny.

Last week, the county announced that its administrative officer would no longer be eligible for the severance package.

While versions of the policy have existed since 1987, current County Administrative Officer Fred Homan signed a version of the policy two years ago and stood to benefit from it.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz sent a letter to County Council Chairman Tom Quirk on Wednesday, saying he was ending the entire policy.

“Upon further review, I have decided to terminate the policy in its entirety, effective immediately,” Kamenetz wrote in the letter to Quirk.

Kamenetz chief of staff Don Mohler said about 30 employees — mostly department heads and senior executive staff -- were eligible for the executive benefit plan.

