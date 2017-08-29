Fire damages shuttered Seagram's plant in Dundalk

An overnight fire damaged an abandoned distillery in Dundalk that’s been the site of repeated fires and accidents.

Someone called 911 at about 10 p.m. Monday to report a fire at the former Seagram’s plant on Sollers Point Road in Dundalk, said Elise Armacost, a Baltimore County Fire Department spokeswoman.

The first crews that arrived saw heavy fire coming out of the fourth floor of a warehouse on the property. They waged a “defensive” fight, meaning the firefighters fought the fire from the outside without going into the building, Armacost said.

About 20 fire engines and other pieces of equipment were on the scene.

Information about the cause of the fire and the extent of damage was not immediately available.

The property hasn’t been used as a distillery since the early 1990s. It’s now owned by a development company, Sollers Investors, which has proposed building 185 townhomes on the 12-acre property in a project that would be called Foundry Station. A water tower and smokestack are required to be preserved because they have been designated as county landmarks.

But as the project has stalled, the former distillery continues to be a safety concern for county officials.

Following a fire on July 3, the county issued a $100,000 fine and ordered the developer to demolish a six-story warehouse on the property by July 26 and demolish the rest of the buildings by Thursday. That work has not been completed.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter