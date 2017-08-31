Demolition underway at Seagram's property in Dundalk

Demolition was underway Wednesday at the former Seagram’s plant in Dundalk, a property that has long drawn complaints from residents.

Live footage from WJZ Baltimore, a media partner with The Sun, showed a bulldozer tearing down a building at the shuttered distillery in Baltimore County.

For years, neighbors have complained the plant was an eyesore and safety hazard.

Developer John Vontran has proposed a 185-unit townhouse community called Foundry Station at the site.

Three fires have broken out at the property in the 7100 block of Sollers Point this summer, the latest on Monday.

“It just cannot happen soon enough,” County Councilman Todd Crandell said of the demolition. “The community has just borne the brunt of this property. It’s been a drain on taxpayers.”

Crandell, a Republican, lives in the neighborhood.

“From a personal perspective, I’m tired of standing on my porch and watching orange fireballs across the street,” he said.

Vontran could not immediately be reached for comment.

