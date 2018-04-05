Kamenetz to announce boost in spending for Baltimore County school security

Baltimore County officials say that County Executive Kevin Kamenetz will announce a “significant increase” in spending on school safety on Thursday.

Kamenetz will hold a news conference with police Chief Terrence Sheridan and Verletta White, interim schools superintendent, to unveil his school security spending plans for the next year.

This will be the third budget item that Kamenetz is announcing in advance of unveiling his full proposed budget next week. He’s already announced plans to include money in the budget to pay for more high school graduates to attend community college tuition-free and an increase in grants for arts institutions.

The county has spent the last several years upgrading security systems in public schools, spurred in part by a shooting on the first day of school at Perry Hall High School in 2012 that wounded one student.

Since 2011, the county has spent $13.6 million on upgrading and expanding video surveillance systems, installing locking doors and rolling out “OneCard” student identification cards.

The county also has 64 uniformed school resource officers stationed at middle and high schools.

Six of the school resource officer positions are funded by revenue from county speed and red-light cameras. Some of the security upgrades also have been funded by speed and red-light camera revenue.

Many political leaders have focused on school security in the wake of high-profile shootings at schools, most recently at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. Student Austin Wyatt Rollins brought his father’s Glock handgun to school on March 20 and fatally shot a classmate with whom he had a prior relationship. Another student was shot in the leg. Rollins died after shooting himself in the head, though a school resource officer “engaged” Rollins and shot him in the hand that held the gun.

This week, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced he would put $1.2 million in the county’s budget next year to pay for seven more school resource officers and security measure such as improved radios and security cameras.

Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman has said he will include $1.1 million in the county’s upcoming budget for more door locks at high schools at high schools and additional school resource officers at middle schools, while Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has pledged $14.8 million over two years for more secure doors and bulletproof shields, as well as enough school resource officers to staff all middle and high schools.

In Carroll County, the sheriff’s office has placed deputies in various schools for the remainder of the school year, and officials there will evaluate the feasibility of starting a school resource officer program.

After Kamenetz proposes his budget, it will go to the Baltimore County Council for review. Council members will hold a public hearing on the budget May 1. They can make cuts to the budget, but cannot add or redistribute money.

The budget will guide the county’s spending for the 12-month period that begins July 1.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Erika Butler, Emily Chappell, Rachael Pacella and Kate Magill contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter