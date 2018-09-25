Baltimore County public school families might have a longer spring break in 2020

Baltimore County students would have a slightly longer spring break in the 2019-20 school year if the proposed calendar is approved by the board.

The new calendar calls for a spring break beginning after school on April 7 and opening again April 14.

After a directive from Gov. Larry Hogan, some school systems reduced the number of days for spring break.

The calendar also calls for schools to be closed for the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashana (Sept. 30) and Yom Kippur (Oct. 9). However, they are designated as professional development days for teachers. So Jewish teachers would be expected to work on the holidays.



The proposed calendar originally called for schools to be closed April 24, the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, for students, but open as a professional development day for teachers.



But that calendar didn’t include closing schools for the presidential primary election April 28. So the calendar was adjusted to close April 28 and stay open April 24.



