Baltimore County first responders called to overturned sailboat

Baltimore County police and fire units responded to a report of an overturned sailboat in the Essex area, officials said Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said the call came in around 11:30 a.m. and officers were sent out to perform an open water rescue. The sailboat overturned in the 2500 block of Barrison Road with one person onboard.

Marine units found no one else in the water, Peach said.

No injuries were reported, she added, and the boat was towed to a nearby marina.

The incident comes as heavy rain pours down on the Baltimore region. Flood warnings are in effect across the Baltimore County.

The county fire department has responded to 27 water rescue incidents since Saturday. None resulted in serious injuries.

