Barricade follows pellet gun incident in Rosedale

Reported gunshots that lead to a barricade in Rosedale Tuesday turned out to be a woman firing a pellet gun at the side of her mobile home, Baltimore County police said.

Officers were called just before 11 a.m. to the mobile home in the 8200 block of Pulaski Highway, according to Officer Jennifer Peach, a police spokeswoman.

The ensuing barricade lasted about two hours.

When police realized the gun was a pellet gun, the woman was not arrested, Peach said. Peach did not know whether charges might follow. Police did not release her name.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cmcampbell6