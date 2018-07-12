Recount of 85,000 ballots in Baltimore County executive primary begins Thursday

Elections officials are scheduled to begin a manual recount of nearly 85,000 paper ballots from the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive Thursday morning.

Former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. was declared the winner by nine votes over second-place finisher state Sen. Jim Brochin, who requested the recount. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond finished third and Carney resident Kevin Marron was fourth.

At the county elections office in Hunt Valley, officials plan to set up 20 tables staffed by bipartisan teams that will review the paper ballots in batches of 10. A recorder will tally the results as the teams go through the ballots.

Any ballots on which there is disagreement or a question about the voter’s intent will be brought to the Baltimore County Board of Elections, which will make a final decision.

Campaign staff and lawyers for Brochin and Olszewski are expected to observe the process, which could last for at least five days.

A similar — but smaller scale — recount process was held Wednesday in Howard County, where the candidates in the Democratic primary for a County Council seat were separated by just two votes. After the recount, winner Liz Walsh’s margin over incumbent Jon Weinstein grew to six votes.

In Howard County, elections officials reviewed about 6,300 ballots. The Baltimore County recount will involve nearly 85,000 ballots.

The winner of the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr. in the general election.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Kate Magill contributed to this article.

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter