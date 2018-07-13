Day 2 of recount in Baltimore County executive Democrat primary opens with Olszewski lead at 10 votes

Elections officials continued recounting ballots Friday in the Democratic primary for Baltimore County executive, with hopes of finishing the recount on Saturday.

After recounting about 35,000 of the 87,222 ballots in the contest Thursday, officials predicted that if the same pace was maintained the recount could finish earlier than predicted. The recount initially was estimated to take five days.

Elections officials reviewed paper ballots in a warehouse at the Baltimore County Board of Elections headquarters in Hunt Valley, as observers from the two leading candidates — former Del. Johnny Olszewski Jr. and state Sen. Jim Brochin — watched the process and occasionally lodged challenges.

Olszewski was declared the winner one week ago by nine votes after votes were counted from early voting, election day voting, absentee and provisional ballots.

Brochin, who was second, requested the recount. County Councilwoman Vicki Almond finished third and Carney resident Kevin Marron was fourth.

After the first day of the recount, Olszewski’s lead grew to 10 votes, after he picked up three votes and Brochin picked up two. Almond also gained three votes.

Most of the changes came as elections officials made determinations on “over votes” — ballots where voters made a mark for more than one candidate.

The ballot scanners used in early voting and election day award no votes to any candidate in cases of over votes. But when the ballots are reviewed by hand, elections officials can sometimes determine the voter’s intent, and award a vote to one of the candidates.

Neither Olszewski nor Brochin was present for the recount Friday.

The winner will face Republican nominee Al Redmer Jr. in November’s general election.

