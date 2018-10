A good Samaritan who dropped off a rabid cat at the Westview Animal Hospital in Gwynn Oak has been located, according to Baltimore County Police.

The man had dropped the stray cat off Thursday around 8 a.m. It later tested positive for rabies.

Police could not say whether the man was given a rabies shot but said he was “advised of the dangerous condition of the cat.”

