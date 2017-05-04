Priest's body exhumed in investigation of Baltimore nun's decades-old killing

The grave of a priest who died in 2001 was dug up as part of the investigation into the slaying of a Baltimore nun more than 40 years ago, Baltimore County police say.

A. Joseph Maskell's body was exhumed Feb. 28 to extract material for a DNA profile, county police spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

County police are handling the cold case of Sister Catherine Ann Cesnik, whose body was found in Lansdowne in 1970. Investigators want to compare Maskell's DNA to the physical evidence from that crime scene.

Armacost said there is very little physical evidence remaining in the decades-old case.

"But the detectives who are assigned to this case felt very strongly that in the interest of leaving no stone unturned, it was necessary to exhume Maskell's body and compare his DNA to the evidence that is remaining," she said.

It will take up to six more weeks to get results from the DNA testing, she said.

The case is the subject of the upcoming Netflix documentary "The Keepers," which premieres May 19.

In the 1990s, a woman who came forward with allegations of abuse by the priest — who worked at Archbishop Keough High School — implicated him in the nun's death.

Last year, The Baltimore Sun reported that the Archdiocese of Baltimore reached settlements with about a dozen people who said they were sexually abused by Maskell.

This story will be updated.

