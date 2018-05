A tree fell on power lines along a Catonsville street, starting a fire Saturday morning, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

Firefighters went to Hilton Avenue to put the fire out at 8:45 a.m., said fire Capt. Tim Rostkowski.

No one was injured, and fire crews called for Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. to come and fix the power line.

