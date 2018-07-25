Baltimore County police warn of training exercise in Dundalk on Thursday

Baltimore County Police officials are warning Dundalk residents that they’ll see a lot of police officers and vehicles at the North Point Government Center on Thursday.

Police will conduct a training exercise at the government center from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. as part of a three-day course on responding to active threats.

The department said in a statement that there will be “an increased presence of emergency response vehicles and personnel” during the training exercise. The public is asked to stay away from the government center “so as not to interfere with the activities.”

