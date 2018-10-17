83-year-old pedestrian killed in Pikesville when struck by side mirror of car

Baltimore County Police are investigating another fatal crash Wednesday, this one involving an 83-year-old pedestrian on DeRisio Lane in Pikesville.

Police say Leonid Isaakovich, 83, of the 3600 block of Fords Lane, was attempting to cross DeRisio Lane at Sudbrook Lane on foot just before 3 p.m., when he was struck by the side mirror of a 2009 Lincoln Town Car traveling south on DeRisio Lane.

The Lincoln had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection, then began to continue through the intersection when the Isaakovich began to cross the intersection, according to police.

Isaakovich was taken to Sinai Hospital and died just before 4 p.m.

The driver of the Lincoln was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

