Man injured in Baltimore County house fire that took hours to extinguish Monday morning

A man was injured in large fire that enveloped a home in Phoenix before dawn Monday morning, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries from the fire, fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said. His condition was not released. The blaze happened about 2 a.m. at the home on Glenberry Court, off Old York Road, she said.

It was so large that commanders on the scene ordered their crews to fight the flames from outside the house, rather than trying to enter, and it wasn’t declared under control until between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., Armacost said. They also put out a nearby brush fire that was caused by the burning house.

“The house was fully involved when we got there, and there were several collapses in the house as a result of the damage in the fire,” Armacost said. “We moved to defensive operations pretty quickly.”

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

