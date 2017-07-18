Perry Hall High placed on 'alert status' after employee threat

Perry Hall High School was placed on alert Tuesday after a Baltimore County school employee made a threat against it, authorities said.

A county police spokeswoman said the employee was in custody, but no other details were immediately available.

According to a phone message sent to parents, the school was on “alert status” as police searched for the employee. Police patrolled the area near the school, and two additional officers were stationed on school property, the message said.

The employee “was not at the school when he made the comment,” the message said.

When a school is on “alert status,” activities inside the building continue normally, but activities are not allowed outside.

County schools spokesman Mychael Dickerson said the alert status has now been lifted.

Although school is out, students are attending summer school and camps at Perry Hall High, he said.

Dickerson said he did not know the job position of the employee accused of making the threat.

This story will be updated.

