Parents express concern about violence, bullying at Perry Hall High during Baltimore County school board meeting

More than a dozen Perry Hall parents expressed frustration and anger Tuesday night about incidents of bullying and fighting at the Baltimore County high school.

Speaking at the school board meeting, parents said they want interim superintendent Verletta White to take immediate action to get greater control over discipline at the school.

Deborah Ekonomides said her son was attacked and had his nose broken before the holidays. She said it is the fourth attack on her son.

“I am done,” she said.

Last week, a video of a fight went viral on social media. An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the fight in the parking lot. The video showed what appeared to be a man with a gun standing on the edge of the fight. Police said Friday the gun had been recovered and found to be an Airsoft replica weapon, which shoots pellets.

Police identified the 18-year-old as Darren Keith Bennett Jr. of the 3900 block of Mewswood Lane in Nottingham. He has been charged with possessing a weapon on school property, disturbing school operations and disturbing the peace.

