Baltimore County police increase presence at Perry Hall High School after viral video depicting fight

Baltimore County police were patrolling the area around Perry Hall High School on Friday after a video, which police say depicted a fight the day before in the school parking lot, went viral and prompted community safety concerns.

Police were called to the school around noon Thursday for reports of a fight. By the time officers arrived, the scene was clear, said police spokesman Shawn Vinson. The video circulating on social media shows a large group of people attacking someone on the ground.

Police said they believe the video depicts the Thursday incident, but said it is not yet clear how many of the people involved are students.

The video shows a person carrying what appears to be a gun. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and trying to verify if the weapon is real, Vinson said, but the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Many Perry Hall parents received a letter Thursday evening regarding the incident. The letter stated that safety and security of students is a top priority.

“The incident is being investigated but according to police, there was no credible threat to students or staff today,” district spokeswoman Dolores Pierorazio wrote in an email.

State Sen. Katherine Klausmeier said she was frustrated that she heard about the incident through the grapevine and social media instead of from school system officials.

Klausmeier, a Democrat who represents Baltimore County, said on the Senate floor Friday morning that school officials need to communicate with elected officials, who can help disseminate information to communities.

“I’m just so frustrated,” Klausmeier said.

Baltimore County Councilman David Marks condemned the incident in a Facebook post, and sent a letter to county superintendent Verletta White stating that “public safety must be a core priority for the Baltimore County Public School system.” He said that any student who carries a gun, or replica of a gun, on school property should be expelled.

“It’s time for the school system to step up and do everything possible to guarantee a culture of discipline at Perry Hall High School,” said Marks, a Perry Hall graduate, in his Facebook post.

Baltimore County Del. Christian Miele said he was “appalled” by the incident. He said bullying has no place on school grounds.

“We cannot continue to downplay the seriousness of such violent and egregious acts, nor can we allow them to go unpunished,” he wrote in a statement. “We must teach young people that this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

This is not the first time Baltimore County police have increases presence around Perry Hall this school year. According to police, in November a student passed out fliers in school that made “vague comments” warning others not to come to school the next day.

The school deemed it not to be a credible threat, but some parents kept their children home. Pierorazio said the fliers were a “hoax” created as a joke, and the school took disciplinary actions against students involved.

In 2012, a 15-year-old Perry Hall student opened fire in the cafeteria on the first day of school, shooting a 17-year-old. Robert W. Gladden Jr. pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this report.

