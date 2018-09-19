Federal court: Baltimore County must pay back workers who overpaid for pensions

A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Baltimore County must pay back employees who were forced to overpay into the county’s pension system for years.

A lower court will determine how much the county would have to pay back to older workers who were charged more for pension contributions than younger workers. But the county has previously estimated it could be on the hook for up to $19 million.

It’s unclear how long the process would take for the U.S. District Court to determine payments to current and former county workers. And county officials haven’t decided how they’ll respond to this latest ruling in a long-running lawsuit over the pension system.

“The county executive has asked the county attorney to review the court’s decision,” Ellen Kobler, a spokeswoman for County Executive Don Mohler, said in a statement. “Once that review is complete, the county will decide what to do next.”

The case affects county employees who were hired before 2007, when the county ended its decades-long practice of setting pension contribution rates for new hires based on an employee’s age.

It’s not clear how many workers and retirees might be due payments. The county has previously said that it would take years to sort through records.

The lawsuit, brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on behalf of two correctional officers, has bounced around the federal court system since 2007. The county attempted to appeal it to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2014, but the high court declined to hear the case.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled in 2012 that the county was improperly charging older workers more for their pension contributions. Another federal judge, however, ruled in 2016 that the county was not required to pay back the workers.

A three-judge panel in the Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals wrote Wednesday that the workers must be paid back under one of the federal laws that’s central to the case, the Age Discrimination in Employment Act.

As a result of the litigation, the county revamped its pension contributions system and fired and sued its longtime pension advisory company, Buck Consultants.

