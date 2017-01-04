Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer on Pulaski Highway in Middle River

A man in his 50s was killed Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Pulaski Highway in Middle River, Baltimore County police said.

Around 1:37 p.m., the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Pulaski Highway near Holly Drive when it struck the man in the road. The man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was taken to Medstar Franklin Square Hospital, where he died.

The man was not in a crosswalk, police said. The tractor-trailer remained on the scene. The driver was not identified.

Police are investigating the crash.

