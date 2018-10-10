72-year-old pedestrian killed in crash in Baltimore County

A 72-year-old man was killed in a pedestrian-involved crash Tuesday night, Baltimore County Police said.

A pedestrian, identified as Mohamed Hamid Idries Hassan, of the 600 block of Walker Ave., was crossing Loch Raven Boulevard near Sayward Avenue around 9:30 p.m., when he was hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling northbound, police said.

Hassan suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sinai Hospital, where he died.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the fatal crash, police said.