Woman injured after struck by car at Owings Mills Walmart

A woman was seriously injured Sunday evening after being struck by a car in front of a Walmart in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said.

A Chevrolet Cruze was in the parking lot of the Walmart at 9750 Reisterstown Road around 6:15 p.m. when it struck another car, causing some minor damage, police said. The car then struck the woman and threw her several feet.

The Cruze then struck the Walmart at a high rate of speed, police said. The driver was taken to a hospital and may have been experiencing a medical emergency, police said. The woman who was injured was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

cwells@baltsun.com