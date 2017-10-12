Baltimore County will pay $272K to rent parking spaces from ... Baltimore County

One arm of the Baltimore County government will pay another arm of the government $272,000 to rent hundreds of parking spaces for police and fire department employees displaced by a garage construction project in Towson.

The County Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a contract to pay rent to the Baltimore County Revenue Authority for at least 320 parking spaces in the Towson Square parking garage.

The revenue authority is an independent agency that manages parking garages, parking meters, five golf courses and the Reisterstown Sportsplex for the county.

The revenue authority is required to be a self-sustaining entity. It does not receive tax dollars or send its profits to the county’s general fund. It is governed by a board of directors.

The revenue authority manages the 850-space garage at Towson Square, a development of restaurants and a movie theater on Virginia Avenue in Towson.

Normally, spaces in the garage can be leased for $93 per month. The public may park in the garage on an hourly basis.

Under the proposed contract, the county will pay the revenue authority to use 320 to 330 spaces — at a cost of $55 per month each — through the end of 2018.

County employees will start parking in the garage next month. They will be limited to parking there on weekdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The county needs the spaces to accommodate employees who work in the Public Safety Building on East Joppa Road. The employees are being displaced from their usual parking spots while the county builds an $8.3 million, 423-space parking garage there.

The new garage should be complete by the end of 2018, county officials say.

The council has approved a donation of three school buses from the county school system to shuttle employees between the garage and the public safety building, a distance of about three-quarters of a mile along busy Joppa Road.

